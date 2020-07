A 17-year-old girl is dead after a moose-vehicle collision.

The RCMP say the young woman was a passenger in a car that hit a moose on Route 330, near Carmanville. Police and paramedics performed CPR at the scene.

The passenger was transported to the James Paton Memorial Hospital in Gander, where she later died.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged and the investigation is continuing.