There were no serious injuries to people reported, however a moose was killed after being struck by two cars Wednesday evening.

Warning. The following contains images and video that some may find disturbing.

Emergency crews were called to Peacekeepers Way at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday following reports of a moose-vehicle collision. A westbound car had struck a moose roughly one kilometre before the Fowler’s Road exit. The moose was then struck by a second vehicle. Both cars suffered moderate damage.

There were reportedly no serious injuries to any of the vehicles’ occupants, but the moose was killed.

Firefighters had to spray the roadway to clear it of debris from the collision. Firefighters put yellow caution tape around the moose, which lay on the shoulder of the road, until wildlife officials could arrive to remove the animal.

Traffic in the westbound lanes was slowed for about an hour as crews worked.