Moody’s bond-rating service is seeking more clarity on how the provincial government will mitigate power rates when Muskrat Falls comes online. The agency, along with Standard and Poor’s, made no changes to the province’s credit-rating this week, but warns that the financial health of Nalcor could affect the rating in the future. The province has already directed Nalcor to set aside more than $200 million a year to offset power rates. Finance Minister Tom Osborne says the government is working on more announcements, but had no details yet. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

