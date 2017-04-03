Monday Storm Closures

English School District schools in the St. Johns metro region are closed for the day.

Start of Metrobus service is delayed until 11:25 AM.

GoBus Accessible Transit delayed start to service..Update at 1 PM.

Provincial Government offices in metro are closed for the morning with an update coming at 11:00.

Government NL departments in St. John’s/Mount Pearl area closed for morning except for staff advised to report to work. Update at 11am.

Grand Falls-Windsor & Gander area Gov NL departments closed for the day except for staff advised to report to work.

Provincial and Supreme Courts will be closed this morning with an update at 11:30.

Passport Photos in TD Place, closed for the morning, update at 12:00 noon.

City of St. John’s Garbage Collection (1a/b) and recycling (1b) collection, update by 10 a.m.

All City of Mount Pearl facilities are closed for the morning. An update will be provided at 11 a.m.

Torbay Town Hall will have a delayed opening. Update at 11:00am. Business Start Up Workshop Postponed.

Portugal Cove – St.Phillip’s Town Hall will have a delayed opening this morning.

Town of Paradise Facilities (Town Hall, Double Ice Complex & RPYCC) closed for the morning, an update will be provided by 11 a.m. Garbage/Recycling Collection is cancelled, rescheduled for Wed, Apr 5.

Avalon Mall will have a delayed opening this morning, with an update at 10:00am.

Ball Hally will delay office opening this morning and give a further update at 11am.

CIBC St. John’s & Mt. Pearl Banking Centres closed this morning with a further update at 11:00AM.

TD branch in metro will be closed for the morning. Update at 10.

NLCU branches in the St. John’s metro region will be closed this morning with an update at 11am.

RBC branches closed for the morning. Update at 10:30.

JBR Delayed Opening: Jack Byrne Regional expect open at 11 am.

Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra (NSO) office also closed for the morning, update at 11am

Arts & Culture Centre St. John’s closed with an update at 11 am.

The Gordon Pinsent Centre for the Arts in GFW is closed for the day.

Metro Property Management office will be closed this morning, update at 10:00.

All ProActive locations from Clarenville to St.John’s will delay opening. We will update at 10am.

Eastcom Inc. will have a delayed opening. Update coming around 10am.

Music NL closed for the morning, Update at 11.

Campia Gymnastics will have a delayed opening this morning. An update will be provided at 11:00am.

CBDC Carbonear office closed for the morning, update at 11:00.

Ches Penney YMCA delayed opening. Update at 9 a.m.

Marystown YMCA will have a delayed opening today, update will be provided at 10 AM.

Discovery Centre We are closed for the morning due to weather with an update at 10:30.

Music Collection locations will be closed for the morning, update at 11:30 All lessons cancelled before 1.

Family Tree Medical on Stavanger Drive closed with an update at 11:30am.

Coffee Matters We’re delaying opening of our cafes today. Update at 9am.

St. John’s office of Workplace NL closed for the morning, update at 11:00 a.m.

Puglisevich Crews and Services Limited has a delayed opening with an update at 9:00 a.m.

Family Focus Health Centre in Harbour Grace Closed for the morning with an update at 10.

The Works, including the Aquarena & Field House will have a delayed opening. Update at 8:30 am regarding the remainder of the day.

The Autism Society Newfoundland Labrador at The Elaine Dobbin Centre for Autism and The Pantry Cafe will be closed all day today, all programming is canceled.

NLC Liquor stores in St. John’s, Mount Pearl, Paradise, CBS, Bay Roberts, Carbonear, Placentia, Clarenville, Grand Falls-Windsor and Gander are closed with an update at 10 AM. Rock Spirits, Head Office and Distribution Centre are also closed with an update at 10 AM.

Wink! will remain closed this morning.

The Association for New Canadians (ANC) Main Office and ESL Training Centre are closed with an update around 11am for staff. ESL centre closed for the day to students

Bloomsbury Childcare will be closed for the am with an update at 10:00.

Hickman Auto Group in Carbonear and St. John’s will have a delayed opening today. We’ll see you at 11:00!

Quikprint NL is closed for the morning, update coming weather depending.

Early Achievers will be closed for the morning with an update at 10:00 am.

Play Daycare in Foxtrap closed for morning update at 10 am.