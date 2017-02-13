Monday night’s forecast — A storm is a brewin’!

Enjoy the calm weather for the next few hours, because it’s going to turn nasty in a hurry across southern and eastern Newfoundland later tonight, or by early Tuesday morning. A strong area of low pressure currently east of Nova Scotia is headed our way.

This storm will be nothing to mess with once it arrives. Early today in Gagetown, NB snowfall rates were witnessed of almost 10 cm per hour, and the the totals is approaching 80 cm! If history is any indication of what we can expect, expect a walloping.

TIMING

Snow will develop across the South Coast, and southern shorelines between midnight and 4 AM. It will then spread north and arrive in the Metro around 6 AM and adjacent areas to the Avalon shortly thereafter. Snow will then become heavy at times through much of the day, across southern and eastern Newfoundland. Snow will slowly push back to the west through the day. Areas near the Avalon may see the snow lighten up a bit in the middle to late afternoon, but it will then pick back up again Tuesday night and continue through much of Wednesday as a secondary band of snow moves through. This secondary band does bring some uncertainty into the forecast. if it tracks where it looks now, high end snowfall totals (discussed below) will be likely. If it tracks farther east, then low end totals will be more likely. Many areas of eastern and central Newfoundland will not see the snow ending until some point Wednesday afternoon. This is a long duration event, and why snowfall totals are forecast to be so high for some areas.

WIND

Winds will be gusty for much of the Island tonight through Wednesday. Coastal locations will see gusts approaching 80 to 100 km/h at times Tuesday. Slightly lower wind speeds will linger into Wednesday, however. The high winds will cause areas of blowing and drifting, and visibility will be reduced to near 0 at times.

AMOUNTS

The highest snowfall amounts this go ’round will be on the Avalon Peninsula and the Bonavista Peninsula. This includes the Clarenville area. Amounts in these locations will be in the 30-60 cm ballpark. Areas of the Burin Peninsula, Connaigre, the South Coast and into central (Eastport west) as far west as Green Bay – White Bay will see 15-30 cm. Areas west of there will be in the 5-15 cm range, with southeast Labrador seeing as much as 5 cm of snow. Again, the secondary band I mentioned above will make the difference between high end, and low end snowfall amounts across eastern Newfoundland.

Temperatures tonight will not do much moving across the Island. Lows range from the single numbers in the east to near -10 to -15 central and west. Labrador will see minus teens and 20s. Labrador will also see a mix of clear sky and cloud cover tonight.

Tuesday will see much of the Island reaching the single numbers for afternoon highs, while Labrador will remain into the minus teens. Much of the Big land will see sun and cloud for Tuesday. The southeast will see some light snow and flurries.

For your 5 day forecast, visit the Weather Centre, or watch the video above in full!