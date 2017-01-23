Monday Night’s Forecast (1/23/17)

A large area of high pressure will dominate the weather forecast across the region tonight. Most areas of Newfoundland and Labrador will light to moderate winds, clear skies and chilly temperatures. Lows on the Island range from -10 to -15, while readings in Labrador bottom out around -15 in the east and north, to -24 in the west.

Tuesday will see a very quiet day across Newfoundland and Labrador, due in part to that large of high pressure. Expect mostly sunny skies Province-wide. Temperatures on the Island peak between -1 and -5 in the east, central, west and south. On the Northern Peninsula highs will be closer to -7 to -10. Labrador will see widespread highs between -10 and -14. Winds look to be reasonable; from the west at 10-20 km/h for most. Eastern areas on the Island will see winds in the 20-40 km/h. Wind chills into the minus teens and 20s.

The next weather maker will affect Newfoundland and Labrador from Wednesday through Friday. The bulk of this system look to move through Wednesday night and Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for messy weather on the Island from late Wednesday into Thursday. Detials on the alert can be found here: http://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=nl

As it stands now heavy snow is expected across much of Labrador, with significant accumulations likely. I expect a Special Weather Statement to be issued for Labrador as well in the next 12 to 24 hours.

On the Island snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will move in Wednesday afternoon. Most areas will see a change to rain Wednesday night, except on the Northern Peninsula, where wintry precipitation may hold on. Rain will end from the west to east Thursday morning. Onshore flurries will then fire up on the West Coast.

At this point it looks like much of central, western and northwestern Newfoundland may see a prolonged period of freezing rain Wednesday evening and Wednesday night, before a change to rain, or flurries, by Thursday night. Significant ice accumulation is possible, with gusty winds compounding the issue. As the forecast becomes clearer, I will have more exact details on what we can expect in regard to rain, snow and ice amounts across NL.

Stay tuned for updates on this system!

