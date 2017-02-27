Monday Evening’s Forecast (Feb. 27, 2017)

It was definitely a “Spring-like” Sunday across much of Newfoundland and Labrador, due to an unseasonably warm air mass making a swipe across the region. Multiple locations set record highs on Sunday!

Corner Brook set a new record high of 13.1°, which breaks the old record of 11.0° set in 1981. Records have been kept since 1933.

Daniel’s Harbour set a record high of 13.5°, which breaks the old record of 12.7° set in 2016. Records have been kept since 1946

Deer Lake set a record high of 12.2°, which breaks the old record of 10.2° set in 2016. Records have been kept since 1933.

Stepenville set a record high of 11.3°, which breaks the old record of 10.2° set in 1981. Records have been kept since 1889.

Winterland set a record high of 8.1°, which breaks the old record of 7.0° set in 1996. Records have been kept since 1970.

Wreckhouse set a record high of 11.9°, which breaks the old record of 11.1° set in 1954. Records have been kept since 1877.

Colder air has returned for the start of our work week and temperatures will feel more seasonable tonight and Tuesday.

A weak front will move from west to east across the Island overnight. This will drive scattered flurries overnight for most areas. There will be very little accumulation, except on the West Coast where a few centimetres is likely due to onshore flurries. Temperatures fall to near -4° in the east and south, to near -10° central, west and north. Winds stay up west southwest and eventually west northwest, so the breezy conditions persists.

Mostly clear skies will be found across the Big Land, with lows near -15° in the east and southeast to near -20° in the north and west.

Tuesday will see an area of high pressure centred just south of the Grand Banks. This will bring a quiet day NL, with a few scattered flurries across the Island and a mix of sun and cloud. Winds remain breezy for many. Winds from the west. Temperatures will be near -5° for most of the Island, with the exception being in the Northern Peninsula, where it will be closer to -10°. Labrador will see a few flurries on the North Coast, otherwise expect a mix of sun and cloud, with highs in the -10° to -15° range.

Wednesday will see the first, of what will be several, area of low pressure move through the Province. As it stands now, this low will track from the Gulf to northeast of the Bonavista Peninsula between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. This track will initially bring snow to NL on Wednesday, with the Island seeing a change to rain Wednesday afternoon or evening, as warmer air surges north being the warm front.

At this point it looks like there will be enough snow to shovel, before the change to rain occurs. Temperatures Wednesday night surge into the positive single numbers. Labrador stands to see significant snowfall in this time frame.

A second low will move across through the Gulf of St. Lawrence between later Wednesday evening and Thursday night. This will bring more rain to most of the Island, except of the West Coast and Northern Peninsula, where a change to snow is likely Thursday afternoon. More significant snowfall is likely across eastern and northern Labrador. Temperatures will be near 0 on the island, and -5 to -15 in Labrador in this time frame.

This low will then get into the North Atlantic on Friday and stall. This will likely keep significant to heavy snowfall going on Labrador’s Coast Friday, Saturday, Sunday and possibly into Monday. Very high snowfall amounts will be found in areas that see persistent snowfall through the period. The Island will see numerous flurries between Friday and Monday. Highs will be in the minus single numbers. Significant accumulations are likely on the West Coast during this time frame. Winds will also strong through most of this period, which means drifting, particularly in Labrador’s coastal areas, will be extreme.

Expect watches and warnings from Environment Canada to be issued over the next couple of days.