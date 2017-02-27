Mitchelmore does about-face, restores ‘culture’ to name of portfolio

The Liberals took a lot of heat last week for dropping the world “culture” from the name of the department of tourism. On Monday, Minister Christopher Mitchelmore did an about-face and added the word back to the name.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.