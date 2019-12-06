Christopher Mitchelmore apologized to the House of Assembly Thursday evening after MHAs voted to suspend him without pay for two weeks.

The enhanced punishment was adopted after a series of very close votes. The Liberals’ original motion had called for a simple apology, as recommended by the Commissioner for Legislative Standards. That was after a whistleblower investigation by the Citizens’ Representative found Mitchelmore had grossly mismanaged his obligations to the MHA Code of Conduct for his handling of Carla Foote’s hiring at The Rooms last year. Foote is the daughter of Lt. Gov. Judy Foote and a former communications director for Dwight Ball when he was in opposition.

The opposition parties argued an apology wasn’t enough and wanted Mitchelmore removed from cabinet. But the House doesn’t have the power to remove a cabinet minister, so the Tories sought to impose financial penalties instead. They amended the motion to suspend Mitchelmore for two weeks from the House without pay, to force him to write apology letters to the House and The Rooms board of directors, and to order him to pay financial restitution of one year’s worth of his ministerial salary — about $48,000.

The Liberals argued the restitution measure went too far beyond the scope of traditional Westminster parliamentary practice, so they made a sub-amendment to remove that clause.

The watered-down punishment passed two votes by the narrowest of margins, 20-19, with the help of independent MHA Eddie Joyce. The Tories, NDP and independent MHA Paul Lane voted against removing financial restitution.

The main motion almost failed when Mitchelmore broke ranks with the Liberal caucus and voted against his own punishment. But three opposition MHAs — Eddie Joyce, Tory Pleaman Forsey, and New Democrat Jordan Brown — voted with the Liberals to make sure some form of punishment was adopted by a margin of 21-18.

Opposition leader Ches Crosbie said after the vote that it’s distressing Mitchelmore voted against his own punishment. Crosbie believes it’s a sign Mitchelmore hasn’t learned anything. NDP leader Alison Coffin also believes Mitchelmore doesn’t understand the gravity of his actions.

Premier Dwight Ball said he believed Mitchelmore’s apology was sincere and there will be no consequences for breaking ranks on the final vote.

Mitchelmore left the House after the vote without speaking to media.