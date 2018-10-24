Brendan Mitchell secured his second-consecutive three-year term as chief of the Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nations Band following band-council elections held Tuesday.

The Corner Brook resident fended off challenges from Hayward Young and Clyde Russell to win the election by an overwhelming majority.

The final vote count will be released by the band council’s returning officer on Wednesday.

Mitchell will be joined on the council by western vice-chief Keith Cormier and central vice-chief Randy Drover.

The band leadership will be filled out by ward councillors Jasen Benwah, Brian Dicks, Bern White, Calvin Francis, Frank Skeard, Andy Barker, father-and-son Ivan White Sr. and Ivan White Jr., and the only female member of the band council, Odelle Pike.

The new band council will be sworn in during a ceremony slated for late November.