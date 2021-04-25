A missing woman in Happy Valley-Goose Bay has been safely located, the RCMP said Sunday.

Police in Happy Valley-Goose issued a missing person advisory late Friday night. They said they were concerned for the safety of 21-year-old Felisha Piwas.

Friends and family formed a search party at the Labrador Inn on Sunday. Piwas was later found in a wooded area and was said to be OK.

