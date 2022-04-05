A missing snowmobiler, who was traveling alone, was safely located Monday evening by Postville Ground Search and Rescue.

Hopedale RCMP received a report Monday morning of the missing snowmobiler. The man left Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Sunday morning and was headed for Hopedale but did not arrive at his destination. He was seen by other snowmobilers on Sunday afternoon halfway between Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Postville.

Postville Ground Search and Rescue used snowmobiles to search of a number of trails and warm-up shacks. Provincial Air Services, accompanied by searchers from Makkovik Ground Search and Rescue, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre conducted aerial searches.

The man was located by Postville Ground Search and Rescue shortly after 8 p.m. off a trail that runs between Postville and Northwest River. The man’s snowmobile had gotten stuck and he was unable to free it on his own. He was reported to be in good health and accompanied the searchers back to Postville.

Hopedale RCMP encourages snowmobilers to consider using satellite phones, SPOT devices or other communication devices when traveling. SPOT devices are available to borrow for free at both Hopedale and Makkovik RCMP detachments. The Makkovik detachment also has satellite phones for lend.