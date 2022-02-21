Recovery efforts are currently underway for a man who was reported missing on his snowmobile on Friday.

Search efforts Saturday morning determined that the man drove into a body of water north of Cartwright. At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Cartwright RCMP received the report of a missing snowmobiler, who was destined for a cabin near Main Tickle, an area about five kilometers northwest of Cartwright. Blizzard conditions prevented search efforts on Friday evening.

Early Saturday morning, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) and searchers from the Canadian Rangers began the search. The Canadian Rangers ground search team found a snowmobile track that led to open water. An aerial search by the JRCC confirmed that a snowmobile had gone over the ice and into the open water. It is suspected that the blizzard conditions affected visibility for the snowmobiler.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is on scene today and recovery efforts are continuing.