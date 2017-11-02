The family of Patrick Power has faced many challenges since his disappearance 44 years ago. One of them is a missing police file. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports in Part 2 of her series
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.