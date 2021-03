Twenty-two-year-old Courage Nui-Pastitshi, who was missing since Friday, was found dead in a wooded area outside the community of Sheshatshiu Monday.

His body was located late this afternoon by local searchers. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged and the investigation into the death is continuing at this time.

The RCMP offers condolences to the friends and family of Courage Nui-Pastitshi.