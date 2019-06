A missing 43-year-old man has been found dead after an air and ground search, police said Saturday.

Chris White was reported missing from Mount Pearl on Thursday and a search was launched in Pouch Cove on Friday.

“We regret to inform the public that Mr. White was deceased when he was located this morning in Pouch Cove,” the RNC said in a statement. “We send our deepest condolences to the family.”

The RNC also thanked the public and Rovers Search and Rescue for their assistance