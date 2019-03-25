A missing man has been found alive at Cape Spear.

An air and ground search was launched Monday after police received a missing person report shortly after 9 a.m. The 49-year-old man’s car was found in the parking lot at Cape Spear.

The RNC and Rovers Search and Rescue teams conducted an air and ground search. They also used a newly acquired drone, equipped with a thermal imaging camera.

At last report, the man had been found alive and police were waiting for an ambulance to arrive.