There has been an issue that has delayed the trial of a 23-year-old Conception Bay South man charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and unlawful confinement. The issue developed yesterday du ring the testimony of the victim, the former girlfriend of the accused Joshua Steele-Young. She testified that the two were in a car together. She wanted to get out, but Steele-Young refused to pull over. She testified he sped up, passing vehicles, eventually losing control and rolling over several times. Morgan Pardy, the victim, was left paralyzed by the accident. At issue is the disclosure package prepared by the police and presented to the Crown. There was missing evidence that the victim referenced in her testimony. Police were tasked with finding that evidence and it located late this afternoon. The trial is expected to resume tomorrow afternoon.

-Advertisement-