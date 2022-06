A missing boater has been found dead after a search in Labrador West Friday.

The RNC was called around 6:10 p.m. Thursday to the area of Canning Lake in Labrador City. A boat had capsized in the area and one of the occupants was missing. Two other occupants were located safely.

Police said the search concluded around noon Friday after the 32-year-old man from Wabush was found deceased.