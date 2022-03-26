A small fire in the basement of a downtown business was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system early Saturday morning.

At about 3:20 a.m. crews with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) responded to a commercial fire alarm at number 171 Water Street. Upon gaining entry to the business, The Salt House Kitchen, firefighters were met with smoke in the basement. A call was made to upgrade the response to a commercial structure fire.

SJRFD Platoon Chief Ken Dinn said when firefighters were able to locate the source of the smoke they discovered a small fire next to a dryer had been put out by the sprinkler system. Firefighters then spent some time trying to shut off the flow of water.

Damage to the building and contents was minimal, having only suffered some water damage in the area of the fire. No one was in the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire was handed over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.