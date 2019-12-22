The driver of a SUV was injured Sunday after losing control of the vehicle and smashing through the front window of Sobeys on Kelsey Drrive in St. John’s.

Police, firefighters and medical personnel were called to the supermarket around 11:30 Sunday morning. Damage to the van appears minor. A front window of the store was smashed and has to be replaced.

The driver of the SUV is being treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.