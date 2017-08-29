Junior high school students will no longer have to leave Paradise to attend classes in 2021. The future site for the new Paradise intermediate school was unveiled on Tuesday. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.