Nominations closed Friday for the Liberal leadership race with Andrew Furey and John Abbott as the only certified candidates. But now Abbott is crying foul after Nalcor chair Brendan Paddick endorsed Furey. Abbott says Paddick should either rescind his endorsement or resign from the Nalcor board. PC leader Ches Crosbie is also calling on Paddick to resign. But Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady says Paddick broke no rules and does not have to resign. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.