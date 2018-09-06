The Placentia Bay Atlantic Salmon Aquaculture project has been released from environmental assessment and approved, Environment Minister Andrew Parsons announced Thursday.

The project will be subject to more than 15 terms and conditions that will ensure development proceeds in an environmentally sustainable manner, Parsons said in a statement.

“The Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment has informed Grieg NL Nurseries Ltd. and Grieg NL Seafarms Ltd. that the Environmental Impact Statement was deemed acceptable and that the project may proceed subject to the conditions and all other legislative requirements such as the necessary permits, licences, and approvals,” the statement said. “In addition, the proponent was provided with the regulatory and mitigative advice collected from the reviewing federal and provincial government agencies throughout the scientific and technical assessment of the project.”

The government had initially released the project from assessment without requiring an environmental impact statement, but a court ordered Grieg to conduct one after a legal challenge by the Atlantic Salmon Federation.

The 15 conditions are as follows:

Grieg NL shall adhere to all mitigation, monitoring, and commitments stated in the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) submitted on May 22, 2018;

Grieg NL shall prepare Environmental Effects Monitoring Plans (EEMPs), in consultation with the applicable Government divisions, and submit them to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, and receive the minister’s approval for the EEMPs, prior to the start of hatchery operations. The EEMPs will be developed to monitor effects as a result of the Project and to ensure that effects are documented and mitigated. The EEMPs will cover the following components: Performance of sea cages; Genetic and ecological interactions of escaped farmed salmon on wild salmon; Genetic and ecological interactions of escaped farmed lumpfish on lumpfish; Performance of European-strain triploid fish; Fish, marine mammals, and seabird; Benthic habitat health; Groundwater quantity and quality at the hatchery; and Climate and weather;

Grieg NL shall prepare an annual report of the results of the EEMPs obtained at all monitoring sites and make the report available publicly;

Grieg NL shall prepare an Environmental Protection Plan (EPP) for all applicable hatchery construction and operations activities and submit the EPP to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, and receive the minister’s approval for the EPP, prior to the start of hatchery construction. This EPP shall describe the environmental protection and mitigation measures that will be applied throughout the life of this component of the Project to avoid or minimize potential negative effects on the environment associated with the Project;

Grieg NL shall prepare an Environmental Protection Plan (EPP) for all applicable sea cage construction and operations activities and submit the EPP to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, and receive the minister’s approval for the EPP, prior to the start of sea cage construction. This EPP will describe the environmental protection and mitigation measures that will be applied throughout the life of this component of the Project to avoid or minimize potential negative effects on the environment associated with the Project;

Should the use of pesticides be required, and prior to administration of any pesticide, Grieg NL shall confirm that the pesticide is currently approved for use in Canada, for the specific use intended, by the Pesticide Management Regulatory Agency. Grieg NL shall ensure that pesticides are applied by a licensed Pesticide Applicator with the applicable category of license, and following the label direction;

Grieg NL shall publically release all reports of disease and escapes within 24 hours, and publicly release all use of chemotherapeutants (antibiotics, vaccinations, anesthetics) and pesticides annually;

Grieg NL must demonstrate that waste from the hatchery can be managed in a manner that meets the approval of the Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment, prior to the commencement of hatchery operations;

Grieg NL shall identify a back-up water supply and provide anticipated water use numbers, a well-head protection and water-quality monitoring plan (ambient and real-time), and a contingency plan for the hatchery water supply in the event of catastrophic failure either with the well or the pump, to the Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment for approval prior to the commencement of hatchery operations;

Grieg NL shall enter into a Memorandum of Agreement with the Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment for the installation of a real time water quality/quantity monitoring network to monitor impacts on flow and water quality in and around the proposed hatchery site. The Memorandum of Agreement should be signed and the network installed prior to the start of site operation activities. All costs will be borne by Grieg NL;

The Project is subject to the approval of Transport Canada under the Navigation Protection Act. Transport Canada advises that measures to mitigate any direct effects of the project on navigation will be included as terms and conditions associated with the work approved or permitted pursuant to the Navigation Protection Act;

Grieg NL shall have an emergency recapture licence in place, prior to the commencement of operations of the sea cage sites, in the event an escape incident arises, so that there are no delays in initiating recapture efforts. Standard conditions could be specified ahead of time in the licence with input from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to ensure any adverse effects on wild salmon are minimized. Approval to proceed with recapture efforts requires authorization by Fisheries and Oceans Canada;

Grieg NL shall be required to mark all imported and grown in province Atlantic Salmon smolt for ease of identification in recapture, using a methodology approved by the Ministers of Municipal Affairs and Environment and Fisheries and Land Resources;

Grieg NL shall be required to conduct testing for triploidy when smolt are in the hatchery, at a sample size and frequency to be determined in consultation with Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources;

Prior to operation of the sea cages, an onsite environmental monitor, funded by Grieg NL, shall be established to monitor the entire project, and provide reports to the Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment. The monitor must be hired for the first 10 years of the Project operations to confirm outcomes at peak production; and

Grieg NL shall conduct inspections of the portion of sea cages that extend below the water’s surface every 30 days during the months of June, July, August and September, and every 90 days during the remainder of the year.