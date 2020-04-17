Minister of Justice and Public Safety, Andrew Parsons has named Daniel Chafe as the new Acting Superintendent of Prisons of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Daniel Chafe is taking over from Don Roche who is retiring after more than 30 years working in corrections in the province.

Chafe has served as High Sheriff since October 2015. He is a peace officer under the Criminal Code of Canada and a Federal Marshal under the Federal Court Act.

The Superintendent of Prisons is responsible for ensuring public protection through the provision of safe, secure, and humane custody of accused, detained, remanded and sentenced adult offenders across five correctional facilities and two lockups.

Chafe will begin his new role on May 1, 2020.