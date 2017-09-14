Justice Minister Andrew Parsons is promising support for RCMP officers after the sudden death this week of Cpl. Trevor O’Keefe. Parsons issued a statement Thursday morning:

“I was saddened to learn of the sudden loss of RCMP Corporal Trevor O’Keefe. I offer my sincerest condolences to his family and colleagues and join with all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians in extending our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to them during this very difficult time.

“Cpl. O’Keefe was a valued member of the RCMP and was well known for his love and dedication to the community. He was highly respected and went above and beyond the call of duty to serve, protect and improve the lives of the people of the province. He was also known for his infectious smile and wonderful sense of humour.

“I hope Cpl. O’Keefe’s family find some solace in the fact that he had such a positive impact on the lives of all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. The shock of his loss is being felt throughout the province and he will be deeply missed.

“I’d like to thank the officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve the people of this province. It’s not an easy job. The Department of Justice and Public Safety will work with the RCMP to support officers during this difficult time.”