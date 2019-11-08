There has been privacy breach at the MCP office in Grand Falls-Windsor.

A binder containing the health information of approximately 3,300 individuals was reported to the minister’s office back in October. However, the binder had gone missing back in January 2018.

Minister John Haggie says there were significant staffing changes at the office during this period, and that may have been one of the factors resulting in the delay of reporting.

The clients affected were those who had applied for reimbursement under the adult dental program. The department is currently notifying all affected clients.