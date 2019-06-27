If you were in the market for excavators, loaders or backhoes, then Marble Mountain was the place to be on Thursday as millions of dollars in heavy equipment went to auction. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.