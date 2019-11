St. Mary’s in St. Mary’s Bay has witnessed many milestones in its 400-year-old history. One of those milestones was celebrated recently.

It was the 160th anniversary of the Presentation Nuns arriving in this small town. The local historical society made sure that the excellent work done by the sisters, dating back to the mid 1800’s, won’t be forgotten. Here’s NTV’s Garry Smyth.