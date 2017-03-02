Mile One Centre ready for Canada’s best curlers

The finishing touches are being put on the ice at Mile One Centre as it gets ready to open its doors for free curling Thursday night.

The Tim Horton’s Brier holds its first draw after Saturday afternoon’s opening ceremonies, but pre-qualification begins Thursday night and tickets cost nothing.

The pre-qualification tournament is between Nunavut, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Yukon. It runs from Thursday night into Saturday morning with the winner drawing into the Brier tournament.

The first matches are 6:30 p.m. Thursday with Nunavut facing Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia battling Yukon. The action continues Friday morning at 8 a.m.