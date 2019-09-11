St. John’s lawyer Mike King has been appointed as the province’s first director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Serious Incident Response Team.

Mike King has been named as the first director of the NL Serious Incident Response Team @JPS_GovNL @NTVNewsNL Kings term is for 5 years. #nlpoli pic.twitter.com/gMKM8r4CIk — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) September 11, 2019

It will be the directors responsibility to establish the team, which will be independent and will investigate all matters involving death, serious injury, sexual offence and other matters of significant public interest that involve police.