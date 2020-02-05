It’s still a bit of mystery, but students at Exploits Valley High are unable to retrieve their marks from last week’s midterm exams.

Some of the marks were posted to the school’s website on Friday, but parents say the marks have since been taken down.

No explanation was provided, but there is speculation among parents and students that someone had stolen the answers to the exams compromising the results. The RCMP have been contacted. Police say no charges have been laid.

As of noon Wednesday, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has not made any statements to the media.