A two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon sent three people to hospital. Emergency personnel responded to the incident around 3 p.m.

The crash happened at the intersection of Freshwater Road and Thorburn Road, and tangled westbound traffic for close to an hour. Traffic traveling west on Freshwater Road was redirected up Thorburn Road.

In total, there were four occupants of the two vehicles. Three people were taken to hospital. Their injuries not believed to be serious.

Both cars involved suffered moderate damage.