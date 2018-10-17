A 33-year-old St. John’s man sentenced last week to just over four years in prison for a violent home invasion has been handed an additional four months for a number of thefts.

In June, Michael Samson was convicted in a brutal home invasion in which a man was robbed of more that $2,000 and stabbed in the back with a crowbar. Today, Samson was sentenced for a number of theft and breaches of court orders. That four months will be served in addition to the more than four years he received last week for the home invasion.

Samson has a dated criminal record, but was able to get back on the straight and narrow for more than a decade. The court heard he returned to drugs after losing his longtime girlfriend, his job and the house he was building.