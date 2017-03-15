MHAs vote to defer thorny pension issue again

The House of Assembly Management Commission voted Wednesday evening to defer dealing with the MHA Pension Plan for a second time.

The Liberal caucus has presented a 13-page proposal to convert the MHA Pension Plan from a defined benefit to a defined contribution plan. The plan has a $100-million unfunded liability and the Liberals argue their proposal would save more money than a recommendation by an independent compensation review committee. That proposal would simply modify the defined benefits for MHAs elected in 2015 onward.

But the Liberal proposal raised the ire of Tories and New Democrats who wanted to know how the government caucus was able to pay for an actuarial study. They wanted to know if their caucuses could present their own pension proposals.

The management commission was embroiled in controversy last fall when it voted to grandfather in new MHAs under older, more lucrative pension rules. On Wednesday, PC leader Paul Davis argued the commission should keep politics out of the process entirely and simply accept the compensation review committee’s original recommendation.

The commission voted to defer the issue until its next meeting. Government House Leader Andrew Parsons promised to provide a technical briefing on the Liberal proposal to members of the commission before that meeting.