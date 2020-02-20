Sources say discussions are happening among members of all parties about forming a coalition to head off a general election if the Liberal minority government loses a confidence vote this spring. Independent MHA Paul Lane is actively promoting the idea, but the other independent, Eddie Joyce, says he would have a hard time supporting a deal that would install Ches Crosbie as premier without an election. Meanwhile, political science professor Kelly Blidook believes it’s unlikely Lt. Gov. Judy Foote would appoint a coalition government after a non-confidence vote. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.