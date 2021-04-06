MHAs for the 50th General Assembly will be sworn in at a ceremony on Monday, April 12 at 10:00 a.m. in the House of Assembly Chamber.

The ceremony will be televised via the House of Assembly broadcast channel and streamed live via the House of Assembly website (assembly.nl.ca).

At 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 12, the House will open for the election of Speaker as provided for in Sections 2 to 4 of the Standing Orders.

The current speaker, Scott Reid, says he will be running for re-election.

The Speaker’s Office says the MHA for St. John’s East-Quidi Vidi will not be sworn in on Monday. Liberal John Abbott won the district by 53 votes, but NDP leader Alison Coffin has asked for a recount. The winner of the recount will be sworn in at a later date.