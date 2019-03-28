Ferryland MHA Keith Hutchings announced this morning he will not seek re-election in the upcoming provincial general election.

The long-time Tory minister has represented the region for over a decade and has held a number of key posts since being elected.

“I want to recognize and show my appreciation for the tremendous work of the Ferryland PC Association and the many volunteers who assisted in our campaign teams over the past elections and supported me and played a key role in our success. I am forever grateful for your unwavering support,” Hutchings said in an online message this morning.

“Over the years, I have had tremendous staff to support me and contribute to our success, in particular Darlene Dunne (former constituency assistant /executive assistant) and Joan Power (my current constituency assistant). These amazing people have worked tirelessly on a daily basis to resolve many matters, always in a professional manner,” he added.

“Finally, I want to acknowledge my wife, Lynn, for her support and understanding during my time in public life. It is never a spouse or partner in public life; it is the family unit. As well to our children, Eric and Jane, for your support, understanding, contribution and advice through the past years: as always invaluable.”

He said the PC Party has been rejuvenated under the leadership of Ches Crosbie and, according to Hutchings, “he (Crosbie) is now laying out a clear alternative path to the people of the province, supported by exceptional candidates that will form his team leading into the next provincial election. I have every confidence that he is the best person to run our province, and put Newfoundland and Labrador on the path to growth.”