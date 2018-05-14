Tory leader Ches Crosbie, in consultation with the PC caucus, has named MHA David Brazil as the new Leader of the Official Opposition in the House of Assembly.

“David is an experienced parliamentarian who I am confident will be able to lead an effective and unified opposition that will continue to hold our failed Liberal government to account,” says Crosbie.

Brazil has served as the Member of the House Assembly for the district of Conception Bay East–Bell Island since 2010, including serving as a cabinet minister from 2014-2015. After being re-elected in 2015, Brazil has served as the Deputy Opposition House Leader, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, and the Official Opposition Critic for Health and Community Services, and Education and Early Childhood Development.

Paul Davis, the outgoing Leader of the Official Opposition, will continue to serve in the House of Assembly as the Official Opposition Critic for Justice and Public Safety, the Indigenous Affairs Secretariat and Labrador Affairs.