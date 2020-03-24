Metrobus announced Tuesday that effective immediately no more than nine passengers will be permitted on board a bus at any one time.

“As a precautionary measure, the first seat on buses will be unavailable to riders,” Metrobus said in a news release. “This is to exercise safe social distancing between operators and customers. To ensure the health of customers and employees, buses will be limited to seated passengers only (standing passengers will not be permitted at this time).”

The company said it is supplementing its bus cleaning schedule to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Metrobus also recommends that everyone continue to use the following infection prevention measures: