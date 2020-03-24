Metrobus announced Tuesday that effective immediately no more than nine passengers will be permitted on board a bus at any one time.
“As a precautionary measure, the first seat on buses will be unavailable to riders,” Metrobus said in a news release. “This is to exercise safe social distancing between operators and customers. To ensure the health of customers and employees, buses will be limited to seated passengers only (standing passengers will not be permitted at this time).”
The company said it is supplementing its bus cleaning schedule to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Metrobus also recommends that everyone continue to use the following infection prevention measures:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are ill
- To protect yourself and others, we ask that anyone who is feeling unwell to refrain from travelling with us, if possible, so that together we can ensure a safe and comfortable environment on board
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the garbage and wash your hands
- If you don’t have a tissue, sneeze or cough into your sleeve or arm
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- When possible, consider social distancing (ideally 2 metres apart)
