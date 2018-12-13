The Team Gushue Highway Extension only opened to the public last Friday, but it’s already having issues with speeding drivers. The RNC issued a social media joke that Santa is making changes to his naughty list after 25 drivers were ticketed for speeding Wednesday on the new Team Gushue Highway Extension. Police is reminding drivers they’re not handing out warnings – they’re handing out cold, hard tickets and they’ll be in full force monitoring that roadway and others over holidays.

