Emergency personnel were busy on Sunday responding to several motor vehicle collisions.

A two-vehicle rear-end collision occurred on Topsail Road shortly before 8:30 p.m., just west of Carriage Lane. The driver of an eastbound SUV rear-ended a sedan, moving both vehicles several metres. While there were no injuries reported, damage to both vehicles was significant.

It was the third rear-end collision of the day. The first happened on Columbus Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m., near its intersection with Thorburn Road. A second occurred on Indian Meal Line at the lights with the Torbay Bypass shortly before 4:30 p.m.. Damage to all vehicles involved was minor to moderate, and no injuries were reported.

Crews in Mount Pearl also responded to an evening collision on Merchant Drive, which damaged two vehicles and also resulted in no reported injuries.