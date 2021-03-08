The RNC is investigating a break-in at a pharmacy in Torbay that led to the theft of dangerous substances.

Two substances of note are methadone mixture and fentanyl patches. They pose a significant safety concern and the RNC cautions illicit drug users of the presence of these substances in the community, as ingestion can cause serious injury or death.

Police were called Friday morning a pharmacy on Torbay Road in Torbay after a report that a break and enter had occurred. Investigators believe it happened between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on March 5. Images of two suspects were captured on CCTV footage inside the business. Investigators believe a third suspect waited outside the building.

Investigators ask that anyone with information, or with CCTV or dash camera footage in the area of these incidents, please contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.