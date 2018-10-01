Dash cam videos caught a meteor flying over the Northeast Avalon on Sunday night.
Caught tonight’s meteor on dash cam! #nlwx #nltraffic @CBCNL pic.twitter.com/YyILl2PZuq
— alexchafe (@alexchafe) September 30, 2018
Alex Chafe was driving on Columbus Drive, between Old Pennywell Road and Thorburn Road when he spotted the meteor.
Here’s my dash cam footage of tonight’s meteor #nlwx #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/7vaV6Wp13P
— Vince Gibbons (@vince_gibbons) October 1, 2018
Vince Gibbons also caught the shooting star on his dash cam just before 8:30p.m on Sunday night.
