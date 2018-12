The Newfoundland & Labrador Beard & Moustache Club (NLBMC) is teaming up with the Canadian Blood Services by adopting a blood clinic for their December Group Volunteer Event.

MerB’ys will be making donations while handing out refreshments and posing for pictures.

On Saturday Dec. 8 from 10 am to 2 pm, donors can either make an appointment at www.blood.ca or can donate on a first come first serve basis at 7 Wicklow Street in St. John’s, NL.