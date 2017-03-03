Men affected by impaired drivers respond to tougher rules

This week the provincial government introduced changes to the Highway Traffic Act which are aimed at reducing impaired driving. The move will expand the vehicle impoundment program and will also include the introduction of a mandatory ignition interlock program.

Shawn Feener, who is still recovering from a collision with an impaired driver a year ago, says he is glad the province is stepping up to make the laws tougher.

But there is always room for improvement says another victim, Brad Blundon. He believes his recent collision, in which the other driver left the scene, was also because of alcohol. In his case, he believes the other driver is an habitual impaired driver who is still on the road. He says the problem won’t stop until there is zero tolerance with jail time for a first offence.