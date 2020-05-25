Typical graduation celebrations in this province and around the world have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But now, here at home, Memorial University will be hosting ‘Hats Off!’ a virtual celebration to recognize this years graduating students.
What a line up for Hats Off! We are celebrating #MUNgrad2020 with comedian Trent McClellan, musician and alumnus Alan…
Posted by Memorial University of Newfoundland on Friday, May 22, 2020
In a Facebook post organizers say everybody is welcome to tune in to the Facebook Live event, on Thursday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m.
Entertainment for Thursday nights event will include performances by comedian Trent McClellan, musician Alan Doyle, member of class 2020 Jenny Mallard and Fortunate Ones.
