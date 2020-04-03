Memorial University’s Board of Regents has approved the suspension of two student fees for the spring 2020 semester.

Students will not have to pay the Distance Education Administration Fee and Recreation Fee for the upcoming semester.

Update for students April 3: Suspension of two student fees for spring semester and update on PAS/FAL choice https://t.co/YMG3nHqARi — Memorial University (@MemorialU) April 3, 2020

The Distance Education Administration Fee is normally applied to those only taking online courses – but now all teaching is taking place remotely – therefor the fee will be waived.

The Works recreation facility is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why the Recreation Fee will not be applied in the upcoming semester.

PAS/FAL choice of grading option

On Wednesday, April 8, students will be able to log into Memorial University’s Self-Serve to a new feature called ‘Winter 2020 Grading Option’.

Students will be presented with their winter 2020 course registrations and their unofficial grades that have been submitted by instructors. This page will remain open to students until Saturday, April 25.

Where applicable – students will choose between keeping the numerical grade, selecting a PAS/FAL grade or selecting to write a postponed final exam.

Before the official release of grades at 5 p.m. on April, 25, the Registrar’s Office will convert all grades to appropriate PAS/FAL or ABS grade for all courses where this option was given.

The PAS/FAL is not an option in TECH, MARI, MSTM or FISH courses in the undergraduate and graduate programs of The Marine Institute.

This update does not apply to certificate or diploma students at the Marine Institute campus.

This update does not apply to exams for undergraduate students in the Faculty of Medicine.