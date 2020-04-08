Memorial University is phasing in reduced building access on the St. John’s campus beginning tomorrow.

Buildings will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and will be locked on weekends and holidays.

Effective tomorrow, April 9, Memorial is phasing in reduced building access on St. John's campus, beginning with reduced building hours. Buildings will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday and will be locked on weekends and holidays. https://t.co/HcNaYcSxn6 — Memorial University (@MemorialU) April 8, 2020

Only those who need to collect essential items or those who perform functions deemed critical should visit campus.