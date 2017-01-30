Memorial University offers help to students affected by U.S. travel ban

Memorial University issued a statement Monday offering assistance to students affected by the United States’ travel ban for people from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

“Memorial University welcomes and supports students, faculty and researchers from all over the world who contribute knowledge and expertise locally, nationally and internationally,” the statement read.

“Our university community is stronger, more vibrant, innovative and progressive because of the diversity of the people who choose to engage in teaching, learning and research activities here.”

The executive order restricting travel into the U.S. affects international studies, academic conference participation, and in some cases family relationships of our university students and faculty, and it poses a significant threat to the free flow of people and ideas and to the values of diversity, inclusion and openness, hallmarks of a strong and healthy society.

Following are the steps Memorial University is taking: